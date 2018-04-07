Why Having Sex Is Good for Your Health?

Sex is, undoubtedly, a necessity of the body, based on two coordinates: reproduction and the tendency to socialize, to permanently cooperate with those around us.

How not having sex affects your body can vary based on your health, how old you are, and even what kind of sex you were having. But if you’re generally healthy and have only stopped having sex because of a lack of a partner or a conscious choice (and not some other physical reason), there are some changes you could experience.

Without Sex Human Body Can Be Affected In This Way

Your Dreams Will Be Affect

Dreams are a function of the brain; it can be pleasure or either pain. Our brains are having and consist of a fascinating web of chemicals. These chemicals actually work simultaneously in order to make sure to have health and happiness perfect.

Some dream analysts report said that people who are experiencing a pause or stop in their Sex life can have vivid sexual dreams.

You Will Be More Self Conscious…

Feelings of happiness are also like chemical reactions in the brain which comes from your body. When the people go for or experience sexual activity it releases chemicals which make people feeling amazing or good.

When the body will not go for such a normal and natural activity called Sex it can create the chemically imbalanced. Leaving you feeling depressed and less confident as well people feel to have cut with the normal world.

Immune System Become weak

It is a proven fact reportedly that sexual activity actually contributes positively to the human body and Sex can also strengthen the immune system and function.

Absences of Sex can cause illnesses and infections that the immune system can be weak.

People Can Become More Stressed

Some studies have the display that the people who haven’t had regular sexual intercourse have higher blood pressure spikes in response to stress…

The regular good Sex and sexual life help people to cope with anxious and stressed moments.

Intelligence will be increased

Depending on who you are, is also determined by the qualities which you are having. Some Studies said that the sexual activity can boosts neuron growth in the brain’s hippocampus. So obviously when the mental strengths will boost it will be also increased your intelligence.

Men may experience erectile dysfunction:

Men may experience erectile dysfunction when they will be absences from having sex. Dr. Nelson E. Bennett, erectile dysfunction expert at Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Massachusetts, stated, “The penis is a muscle and like any other muscle it needs exercise, so more exercise is good for erectile dysfunction.

But that may not mean you need to have frequent intercourse or masturbation to protect yourself from ED. It’s the erection that does the exercise, not the ejaculation, and most men have three to six erections naturally every night.”

People can have feelings of self-doubt, anger, and frustration.

A report published in 2001 in the Journal of Sex Research, by doctors from Georgia State University said that when the people who seen absences of having sexual intercourse in their life can have feelings of self-doubt, frustration, anger, and depression.

Most of the points are the result of the celibate life all or are having vital linked to not having physical terms.

You can be little sad.

Sex therapist Dr. Stephanie Buehler penned on her book Sex, Love, and Mental Illness, “When a person has an orgasm alone or with a partner, it gives a boost to serotonin and raises endorphins and opioids, the brain’s so-called happy chemicals.”

Fortunately, there are other ways to boost your endorphins apart from this, including, go for a run, take a hike through a forest, or watch a funny movie with a friend.

You can feel trouble sleeping.

For women, this is not a serious issue but for men who are used to having physical relationship 3-4 times a week, they may notice that they feel difficulties in sleeping in case this important thing is absences from their life.

This is because men release chemicals including oxytocin, serotonin, norepinephrine, vasopressin, nitric oxide, and the hormone prolactin. Prolactin is what causes the feeling of sexual satisfaction and it also is responsible for making men feel they need sleep or they are being little sleepier.

You will need more time to focus on getting important things done.

This dearth doesn’t have to be all bad. Use all that powerful energy for something to do like the new hobbies or in order to achieve your goals you’ve been putting off.

It is a scientifically proven thing that a healthy, proper and regular Sex life can boost your mental condition so it will be easy for propel to be focused consequently.

