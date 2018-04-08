15 people killed and injuring 14 in a catastrophic collision with bus in Canada

A semi-trailer collided with a bus carrying a youth hockey team in western Canada, 15 people died and injuring 14 in a collision. The crash reasoned for shockwaves of grief through the team’s small hometown and a country united by the national sport.

As details of Friday’s accident occurred on a highway in Saskatchewan emerged, Canadians were moved to tears on Saturday as they learned of the identities of the deceased on a bus driving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team to a crucial playoff game.

“An entire country is in shock and mourning,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. “This is every parent’s worst nightmare. No one should ever have to see their child leave to play the sport they love and never come back.”

The bus had 29 passengers, including the driver, when it crashed at about 5 p.m. on Highway 35, Canadian police said. Among the dead are Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan, team captain Logan Schatz and radio announcer Tyler Bieber.

Authorities earlier said three were in critical stage at hospital but later provided an update to say that 15 have now no more. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki stated it’s too early to state a cause for the crash.