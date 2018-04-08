Actors Rajanikanth and Salman Khan: a comparison by Prabhudeva

After a series of tragic flops, it was choreographer-turned-director Prabhudheva’s Bollywood directorial debut ‘Wanted’ which helps Salman Khan to build up a major image makeover and brought him back in the race than ever before. After Nine years, the actor-director duos are all set to team up once again for the challenge. This time for one of the most awaited films- ‘Dabangg 3’, everyone is super-excited to watch Chulbul Pandey back in rock in roll. But what’s equally interesting is to know what wonderful change the director is planning to weave on-screen.

Prabhudheva had recently confirmed in an interview that he will be helming Salman Khan Starrer Dabangg 3. Recently while speaking to Mid-Day, he stated that Salman’s innate style is a lot like ultimate star Rajinikanth.

Prabhudheva said, “I know it is a big film, and there is a challenge before me, but I am not one to succumb under pressure. I feel the pressure only when the film has hit screens, while noticing how viewers react to it.”

Without divulging any details, the ‘Mercury’ actor added, “We should take the project on floors soon. It’s going to be an out-and-out Salman Khan film. There will be a lot of action.”

“He is hard-working and comforting. One will want to have a conversation with him about anything. He’s a lot like Rajinikanth sir. They both have an innate style, one that is unique and appealing. He never makes an effort to impress anyone, but we’re mesmerized nonetheless.”

“We’ve been closely associated for the longest time. I share a warm friendship with Salman Khan and his brothers. When Salman and Arbaaz asked me to direct Dabangg 3 there was no question of saying no.”

“I’d like to give it my own spin. Of course, we all know what Salman’s Chulbul Pandey is all about. That sense of masti will remain in the cop’s role.Everything including the cast remains the same. Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz… the music will be by Sajid-Wajid. Everything in Dabangg 3 is unchanged except me the director.”

Salman had recently said, “I have recently got the narration of the script and it has got everything. It has fun, heroism, drama and emotions. It will be full of entertainment.”