Air Strikes smashed Houthi military targets and active spots

Fighter jets from the Saudi-led Arab Coalition played air strikes at locations of the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea coast of Yemen by the active support of UAE Armed Forces.

The air strikes results the destruction of military vehicles, killing dozens of the Houthi militia fighters. The aftermath of airstrikes demolished active spots of militants in dozen and vehicles in Al Burj district, west of Taiz, as well as the districts of Al Tahtia and Masbariya, east to Al Jarahi on the Red Sea coast.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Legitimate Forces, with support from the Arab coalition, called off a desperate attempt by the Houthi militias to infiltrate the areas leading to Heis district, to engage in terrorist attacks against civilians there.