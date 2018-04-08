Is there any meaning on the silence of these Megastars on the issue of Salman Khan’s case?

As we await a response from Superstars of Bollywood on recent allegations, Salman Khan’s case. But still, the stars keep silent.

Salman Khan was found guilty by the Jodhpur Court in the 1998 Blackbuck Poaching Case and was announced an imprisonment of 5 years and ? 10000 as a fine.

Many Bollywood celebs reacted on the verdict given by the court and expressed their support towards the actor. But big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and many others have still not reacted on the issue.

A look at their social media accounts and we come to know that these celebs are active on the social media but have remained mum about the entire issue.

These celebs are always vocal about the current issues but are still quiet.

A video of SRK is doing the rounds of the social media where he is seen backing Salman Khan in the cases. Obviously, the video is a throwback video where Shah Rukh is saying-

“I think one of the negatives of being a celebrity is that you get judged even before your crime is proven or proved. Aisa Salman ke saath baar baar hota hai. By virtue of the impression that his stardom is giving to people, logon ko lagta hai ki hum iske baare mein kuch bhi keh dete hai, chalega yaar. Woh, I think, galat hai.”

He added “I’m nobody and I’m genuinely not someone who can comment on what the law is, we all respect it. But somewhere, at a personal level, one wishes all this did not happen to Salman.”

But where are all other Megastars of Bollywood? Why are they Silent?

