See Asia’s top-ranked Indian billionaire families

India is a rich country and here live people whose monthly income is many people’s whole life income. Forbes has discussed Asia’s Richest Families list and among that 18 places have been occupied by the Indians.

Ambani family

The rich family in the world with a net worth of $44.8 B. Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industry. Mainly they deal with refining petroleum, oil and gas sectors.

Premji family

With $19.2 B Azim Prem Ji is the chairman of Wipro Limited. It began with making oil but with the expansion into software services.

Hinduja family

Their net worth is $18.8 B and it mainly deals with trucks, lubricants, to banking and cable.

Mittal family

CEO of the Arcelor Mittal is Lakshmi Mittal. Their main business is steel and their net worth is $17.2 B.

Mistry family

Mistry family started the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and it deals with the construction business. The palace of Sultan of Oman was built by them. The family net worth is $16.1 B.

Also Read: See the hot and beautiful wives of Indian Billionaires

Birla family

The Birla family formed the Aditya Birla Group and with the net worth of $14.1 B it has to own a commodity empire in the country. It also deals with telecom, cement, aluminum and financial services.

Godrej family

The net worth of the family is $14 B and they formed the Godrej group. It has specialized in many sectors such as furniture, real estate, consumer products, agricultural products etc.

Nadar family

Shiv Nadar is the chairman of HCL and Shiv Nadar Foundation. The family net worth is $13.6 B and it has expanded its empire in software services.

Shanghvi family

Dilip Shanghvi is the owner of Sun Pharmaceuticals. It mainly deals with pharmaceuticals and its net worth is $12.1 B.

Adani family

With the net worth of $11 B Gautam Shantilal Adani is the chairman of and founder of the Adani group. The Adani group deals mainly with commodities and infrastructure.