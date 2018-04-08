BJP MP expressed that the government has done nothing for Dalits

Yashwant Singh, BJP MP from UP’s Nagina constituency,has written to PM Narendra Modi, points that even after being in power for four years, his government has not done anything the 30 crore Dalits in the country, still them are in stable to the poverty and unemployment. He is the fourth BJP MP from UP to take on the Centre on Dalit issues, after Bahraich MP Savitri Bai Phule, Robertsganj MP Chhote Lal Kharwar and Etawah MP Ashok Kumar Dohre.

Addressing the PM, Singh stated: “When I was elected, then only I had met you and requested that it should be ensured that a Bill on reservation be passed. Different organisations kept requesting us… but even after four years, nothing has been done by your government to actively benefit around 30 crore Dalits of the country…”

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/04/08/1450-pending-cases-in-silent-mode-in-two-scst-courts.html

A member of Jatav community, Singh, who qualified in MD from AIIMS, stated he could “become an MP only because of reservation system”. He said reservation was “like the air that gives life” to people like him, and without it, backward communities won’t exist.

“There is no representation from this community in courts and this is why the courts are ending our rights by taking decisions against us… Around 70 per cent of the country’s wealth lies with one per cent of its people…around 25 per cent of the population perhaps do not even have half a per cent of the country’s wealth,” he wrote.