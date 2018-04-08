Bollywood Stars with best looks in police uniform and you can find one among them as the best

John Abraham

John Abraham became famous as a chocolate hero and as an action hero. John played the role of an army officer in the Sujit Sarkar’s film ‘Madras Cafe’. John proved that he could adopt himself to any role in a good manner. We want to see John again in army uniform. In his upcoming movie ‘Parmanu’, John will again be seen in army dress.

Tabu

Tabu is a Bollywood actress who had played every role, so people like her very much. She performed the police officer role in movie ‘Drishyam’. In this film, she performed like a real police officer. Her dialogues and emotions in this film were superb.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is the son of an army officer, so he always fits in the police uniform. Akshay Kumar has played many police officers in his careers such as Khaki, Rowdy Rathod and Rustom. He has also received the National Film Award for Rustom. Akshay Kumar suits best in police uniform, there is no doubt in it.

Ajay Devgan

Bollywood’s Singham is at number two in this list. Singham and Singham 2 are the best films in which Ajay Devgan played police role. Apart from this, he also played the role of a police officer in Gangajal, that too was liked by the people. Ajay Devgan’s eyes are enough to scare a criminal, so the police’s character always suits him.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is on number one on this list. Salman has played many police characters in his careers such as Garv, Wanted, Dabangg and Dabangg 2. Salman Khan’s personality is most appropriate for the police officer. He is always seen as a honest and responsible police. Salman played the role of Rowdy Police in Wanted and Dabangg. Salman Khan’s uniform and dialogue are great, so he is at number 1.

