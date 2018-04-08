BSNL launches IPL2018 prepaid pack better than Airtel & Jio?

State-owned telecom biggie BSNL has come up with a new pack to lure more customers during IPL 2018. BSNL has introduced a new pack that offers 3GB data per day for a whopping validity of 51 days at just Rs 248. That means a user will be able to get a grand total of 153 GB of internet data. And what makes this offer so amazing is the fact that it comes under Rs 250. For Rs 248, you will be able to get 153 GB of internet data. With all the data on offer, there is also a caveat. This offer is only for the prepaid users.

BSNLsaid, “BSNL presents IPL pack Unlimited data STV-248 for prepaid mobile customers which give unlimited data (3 GB data per day) with validity of 51 days during period of IPL cricket match. This will be useful for our subscriber to stream live IPL matches at a very economical rate.”

This plan is very similar to the one offered by Reliance Jio, which is offering 102 GB of 4G data for a validity of 51 days at Rs 251.

Unlike other benefits offered by Reliance Jio, this pack will not offer benefits such as free unlimited calling or SMS benefits. Jio’s Rs 251 IPL 2018 pack is available since April 7 on MyJio app, Jio.com website, and Jio offline retailers.

Airtel, on the other hand, is making it much easier for users to watch IPL 2018 on Hotstar LIVE without any extra fee. With Bharti Airtel, all you need is the Airtel TV app which lets the users catch the action of IPL 2018 for free. To get that, Airtel users are required to have the app ‘Airtel TV’ on their smartphone from Play Store or Apple App Store. This offer is for both prepaid and postpaid customers, unlike Jio or BSNL.

Airtel users still need to pay for the data incurred while watching the IPL 2018 matches. Airtel offers 84 GB of data at 3GB data every day for 28 days, and you will need to pay up Rs248 to get the offer.

