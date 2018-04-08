Drama occurs outside Yogi Adityanath’s residence as woman attempts suicide due to this reason

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence at Lucknow witnessed a high tense drama on Sunday as a woman and her family allegedly tried to attempt suicide in front of the residence. As per reports, the woman claims that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices.

According to reports, the woman tried to set herself on fire outside the CM’s residence and later at the Gautam Palli Police Station. The woman said, “I was raped. I have been going from pillar to post for one year but no one listened to me. I want all of them arrested otherwise I will kill myself.” She also accused the police of ignoring her complaints several times. “I had even gone to the CM to no result. When we lodged FIR we were threatened,” said the woman.

ALSO READ: Yogi Adityanath Govt plans to develop a 500-acre ‘New Ayodhya’ township

However, authorities have dismissed the woman’s claim by saying that both the parties have been involved in the dispute for quite some time. Rajiv Krishan, ADG Lucknow, said “They alleged that Kuldeep Singh Sengar raped her, no action was taken and they were beaten up by the other party. On further probe, it was found that both parties are in a dispute since 10-12 years.” He also informed that the case has been transferred to Lucknow.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has rubbished the claims by the woman and said that it was an attempt to trap him. “This is a pre-planned incident. There was an incident in their family, a case was registered. Police saved 2 innocent people, being made scapegoat by them. These people thought I helped them and they haven’t left any platform to defame me. I request the administration to probe this well and punish the real culprit,” he said.