These are the eligible actresses to be Salaman Khan’s wife and one of them considered as most

Superstar Salman Khan is easily one of India’s most eligible bachelors in Bollywood. These are the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood who are best for Salman’s bride.?

Urvashi Rautela

Indian actress and model Urvashi Rautela is known for her good acting in Bollywood and also in the South Film Industry. She started her acting career with the film “Singh Saab The Great” in the year 2013. Let me tell you that, during an interview Urvashi said that she wants to marry Salman Khan.

Katrina Kaif

All are familiar with the love story of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif? Katrina Kaif is one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actress. She started her acting career with the 2003 film “Boom”, but Katrina Kaif is identified and recognized with Salman Khan’s film “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya”, after which Katrina gets offers for many big Bollywood films.

Mouni Roy

One of the most beautiful actresses of the television industry is Mouni Roy. Mouni Roy is the television’s highest-paid actress. Mouni Roy made her debut with the 2007 television serial “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”. Now Mouni Roy will be seen as a lead actress in the upcoming film soon. According to a media report, she will play the lead role in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film “Gold”.

