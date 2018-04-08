Fire breaks out at Donald Trump’s Trump Tower in New York, 1 dead

A fire that broke out in US President Donald Trump’s Trump Tower, a commercial and residential building in New York, has taken away the life of one person. Apparently, the fire erupted in an apartment in the 50th of the building around 5 30 pm and later spread into other rooms.

New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said, “The 50th-floor apartment at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived early Saturday evening.” According to him, around 200 firefighters had worked hard and around four got injured as the apartment was quite large. He also said that the man who was in the apartment died on the way to the hospital. The deceased man has been identified as Todd Brassner, an art dealer who was the owner of the 50th-floor apartment.

ALSO READ: President Donald Trump would host Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Later, US President Donald Trump tweeted about the incident and took the opportunity to thank the firefighters. He said, “Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well-built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!” The US president has a penthouse residence and an office of the Trump Organization Tower. However, Mr Trump has not been able to spend much time thereafter becoming the President. The family members of the President were also not there during the time of the fire.

Officials have started an investigation and stated that further details shall be revealed soon.