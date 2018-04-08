In Germany’s Muenster as car hits crowd, four dead and thirty injured

A car hit a group of people in a West German city, Muenster, results four people were killed on Saturday. According to the German police, the driver is also killed in the site. The police spokesperson said that there are many people dead, “probably including the suspect”. A security source has told that the scenario is such that an attack cannot be ruled out.

The regional police service said on Twitter, “There are deaths and injured. Please avoid the area, we are on scene.” The police have advised people not to approach the area and said stop oneself from spreading rumors about the incident. According to a German magazine Spiegel, German authorities were “assuming” the incident was an attack. But there has been no official confirmation of any motive behind the incident.

A police spokeswoman has reported that the driver has “shot himself” after rushing the vehicle into a crowd and leaving at least 30 civilians wounded.

The vehicle rushed into people who were sitting at a restaurant that is popular among tourists, the police said. The spokeswoman also confirmed that the danger was over. Armed police officers, firefighting vehicles and Police officers have been deployed in the site. Who urged the residents to avoid the centre of the city as an investigation is underway.

Earlier in 2016 in Berlin, 12 people were killed in Berlin in a similar car attack that occurred two years ago. Anis Amri, having links with Islamic State, had carried out an attack in December 2016, hijacking the vehicle and killing the driver. He ploughed the truck into a crowd and killed 11 people and injuring dozens of others.