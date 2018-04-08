IPL 2018 opening ceremony: Tamanna Bhatia charged record amount for 10-minute dance performance

Baahubali star Tamanna Bhatia, who mesmerised the audience with her spectacular dance moves at IPL 2018 opening ceremony, has reportedly charged Rs 50 lakhs for a 10-minute long performance.

Choreographed by Shiamak Davar, the diva was seen shaking a leg on a medley of songs like Pinga, Swing Zara, Sampige and Kaara Attakara. Along with Tamanna, Celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Mika Singh were seen raising the entertainment quotient at IPL 2018. Speaking about her performance, Tamanna had earlier revealed that her performance is going to be on 4 songs in 4 different languages.

“Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad feel like my own because I belong to all these cities. This time, my performance is going to be on four songs in four languages. There is Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and a Hindi song. So it goes out to pretty much the whole of India,” told Tamanna to a leading news agency.

Sharing her excitement about performing at IPL 2018, Tamanna said, “Before this, I have never performed for a sports event and of course, when you are on a stage there is a certain feeling of nervousness and excitement. As a performer, the feeling to perform in a stadium and to feel the energy of the audience will be completely different. I am excited because there is no better sports event than IPL to perform for. We are all crazy about cricket and it’s the opening night.”