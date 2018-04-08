Is Prabhas Getting Married To Chiranjeevi’s Niece ?

Prabhas is one of the most eligible bachelors of Telugu filmdom but there are a lot of gossips being heard about his wedding and the latest being that Prabhas is all set to tie the knot with megastar Chiranjeevi’s niece and Nagababu’s daughter – Niharika!

But here is the truth. Chiranjeevi has rubbished it himself. He also mentioned such rumours need to stop. Well, that’s that now. All Prabhas fans can heave a sigh of relief. The Tollywood superstar is still single!

After Baahubali, the major rumour was that the lead pair – Amarednra Baahubalia nd Devasena were set to tie the knot for real. There was news that the two were to get engaged last December. But both stars have come out and refuted each fo these claims. They have taken it in good humour and clarified that the two are really good friends and there’s nothing more to it. As per reports Prabahs received as many as 6000 proposals during the filming of Baahubali!

The actor is currently shooting for his next mega-budget actioner – Saaho. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

Also Read: Actors Rajanikanth and Salman Khan: a comparison by Prabhudeva