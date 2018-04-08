J&K : NSG set to join Kashmir anti-militancy operations

The ministry of home affairs is set to sanction the National Security Guards (NSG) to take part in ant-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Making the NSG part of counterinsurgency operations in Kashmir is aimed at preparing them for insurgencies in other parts of the country.

“A proposal sent by the NSG a month ago is under consideration of the home ministry. Things are moving in a positive direction. I think NSG would soon be working with security agencies in Kashmir and Jammu,” a senior home ministry official told.

The official said the NSG will make extensive use of their special weapons like MP-5 assault rifles, Glock pistols, corner-shot guns and door and wall-busting explosive charges to “corner and kill holed-up militants swiftly”.

The force, the official said, will mainly be deployed with army’s counterinsurgency force Rashtriya Rifles and CPRF in some areas.

“Their presence will help in carrying out operations swiftly and avoid confrontation with civilians who have created hurdles in operations and also helped militants escape in several instances,” he said. Last month, NSG commandos took part in an operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency at Srinagar Central Jail. Mobile phones and other materials were seized from prisoners during the operation.

NSG is a specialised force that deals with crisis situations like attacks. The elite force was raised in 1984 during Operation Blue Star to counter Khalistan militants at Amritsar’s Golden Temple. The force functions under the home ministry and is headquartered in New Delhi.