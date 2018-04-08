KL Rahul blasts fastest fifty in Indian Premier League

Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by 6 wickets in the second match of the IPL 2018. Chasing a modest target of 167, Lokesh Rahul gave Punjab a dream start by smashing the fastest 50 in the IPL history. From there it was no looking back for Punjab.

Karun Nair too chipped in his half century and made sure his team was in a comfortable position. No Delhi bowler could unsettle Punjab batsmen at all.

Chasing a score of 167, KL Rahul got his side off to a flying start, scoring fifty in just 14 balls with the help of four 6’s and six 4’s.