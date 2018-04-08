Latest feature to send voice messages so easily in WhatsApp

WhatsApp has received a new beta version that enables users to lock recording of voice messages. So that users will no longer have to keep the record button pressed the entire time, making it convenient to record long voice messages with ease.

This feature to lock voice recording on WhatsApp beta for Android is identical to what has been offered on iPhone since November. It was also reportedly tested internally last year. To lock recording of your voice messages, tap and hold the mic icon for 0.5 seconds and then slide up your finger toward the lock button. The voice recording once locked can easily be sent by tapping the Send button.

Also Read: Beware!! This fake WhatsApp can steal your data

Furthermore, you can anytime tap the Cancel button, available next to the timer, to trash your recording. According to reports in Gadgets 360, WhatsApp is working to add an option to play voice messages before they are sent to the receiver, which WABetaInfo also backed.

To experience the lock recording feature on your Android device, you need to download the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.18.102. It is available for beta testers on Google Play.