Local dogs in this Indian village are amazingly super rich !!

In Panchot village of Mehsana, Gujarat, some 70 dogs are millionaires, because of an old local tradition of donating land to animals. The informal ‘Madh ni Pati Kutariya Trust’ controls about 21 bighas of land donated to dogs.

Notably, land prices shot up in the village after the construction of Mehsana bypass towards Radhanpur, thus benefiting village dogs.

Over 70-80 years ago, few Patel farmers began the administration of land, and almost all of it came to the Trust. With prices soaring, the donations reduced. However, no donor came back claiming their land, which has now become profitable.

Also Read: This youngster had to pay his life for throwing stones at stray dogs

The Trust’s President said, “It is considered taboo to feed off the land which has been written off for animals or social service.” Each plot belonging to the Trust has auctioned annually, and the highest bidder gets tilling rights for a year. The money is used for sustainability.

15 people voluntarily take the responsibility of feeding dogs on a rotational basis; the flour mill owner doesn’t charge for flour either.