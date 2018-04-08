Man pulls a man out of a burning car and saves his life : Watch Video

An Illinois, US resident has been hailed a hero for his brave act towards a complete stranger. Jose Martinez, 57, saved a driver from a burning car by pulling him out of the vehicle at the right time. A video posted on Facebook by Aurora Police Department shows the dramatic moment and it goes to show that not all superheroes wear capes.

The video, shared on April 4, was captured on the dashboard camera of a police car on the scene. According to the post, Mr Martinez, who lives across the street from where the accident took place, rushed to help the driver out the burning car. Another local, Devin Johnson, helped him by pulling the driver away from the burning vehicle. The accident occurred on March 31.

The driver, 34, was eventually taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was charged with a DUI and a litany of traffic offenses.

Also Read : Fire breaks out at Trump Tower : One dead, several injured

“To say Jose’s actions were heroic and brave are an understatement. Had he not taken immediate action, the driver would not have lived. Devin should also be commended for assuring the man was out of harm’s way. Outstanding job, gentlemen,” says the post.

