man-throws-ink-on-patidar-leader-hardik-patel-in-ujjain

A man threw ink at Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel while he was on his way to attend a rally against the BJP. According to reports, the police have taken the person into custody and later released him on the request of Mr Patel.

The incident happened when the national president of Patel Nav Nirman Sena was meeting members of Patidar community and local leaders in Ujjain. Suddenly, the man, identified as Milind Gurjar, came forward and threw ink at Mr Patel. Soon enraged supporters of Hardik Patel attacked the accused who was later taken into custody by the police.

“We have arrested one person in connection with ink throwing incident. Further investigations are on,” said O P Ahir, in charge of Nanakheda Police Station. Later, Hardik Patel requested the police to release Gurjar as he does not has any enmity towards him.

Hardik has been participating in various programs and has reached Ujjain to address a rally in Sagar district. The rally has been organised on the home turf of BJP heavyweight and rural development minister Gopal Bhargava, who has won the Rehli assembly seat in the region seven successive times.