mayawati-accuses-bjp-of-attacking-dalits-after-the-success-of-bharat-bandh

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has launched an attack against the BJP by alleging that the ruling party has been causing troubles to the Dalits in the country since the success of the Bharat Bandh that was held on April 2. According to the BSP chief, the BJP got so scared of the success of the Dalits that they are trying to curb it using violence.

Mayawati said that the BJP government has ordered the arrests of many Dalit leaders and members of their families without any specific reason. She said,“Now things have come to such a phase that Dalits can’t even protest. Dalits are being targeted for protesting and video footage show authorities implicating them deliberately.” She even lashed out at the Dalit MPs of the BJP and said that the community would never forgive them.

According to her, the Dalits are being targeted in many BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. She also blamed the NDA government for diluting the SC/ST prevention of atrocities act by saying, “BJP is scared of Dalit outrage and now they have realised that power can go out of their hand.” She even went on to warn the government by saying that unless they stop playing with the Dalit issue, they will have to face the same fate that the Congress had to face after the proclamation of Emergency by the then PM Indira Gandhi.

It must be noted that the Bharat Bandh, conducted by Dalit groups against the dilution of the SC/ST prevention of atrocities act, turned violent and claimed ten lives. While the apex court had refused to stay its order on the SC/ST Act, the government maintained that it was not responsible for any dilution of the Act and said that it was fully committed to protecting the interests of the backward communities.