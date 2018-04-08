Nayanthara in Anushka’s Pari remake?

Speculation is rife that Nayanthara has been approached for the Tamil remake of Bollywood movie Pari: Not a Fairytale, a supernatural horror thriller, which had Anushka Sharma in the lead.

The film was produced under the actress’ own banner, Clean Slate Films. Anushka got rave reviews for her performance and the film garnered decent returns at the box-office.

But contrary to earlier reports, Nayanthara will not be remaking the film in Tamil and sources close to the actress have denied the rumours. Though ‘Pari’ will be remade in Tamil, the makers have not finalised on the leading lady. Notably, the Anushka Sharma-starrer, which released earlier this year, made decent numbers at the box office.

Nayanthara is simultaneously shooting for ‘Kolamaavu Kokila’, which is being directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar. Reportedly, the ‘Billa’ actress will be playing a girl-next-door kind of a role. Later this year, Nayanthara will be teaming up with Ajith Kumar for the much-awaited ‘Viswasam’. She also awaits the release of ‘Imaikka Nodigal’ and ‘Kolaiyuthir Kaalam’ among other releases.

