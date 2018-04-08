Pakistan is in talks with Russia for the sophisticated military hardware

Pakistan is in direct arguments with the Russia for the occupation of acquiring military equipment and supplies and military hardware, including air defense systems, fighter jets and battle tanks. Defense Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan confirmed that Islamabad was in decision to buying weapons from Moscow in an interview to the, reported on Sunday.

“Air defense system is a different kind of weapon we are interested. We are very much interested in a very wide range of the Russian weapons technology. We are in negotiations and once we conclude negotiations, we will be able to announce them,” Khan said.

The defense minister also expressed that Islamabad was interested in buying T-90 tanks from Moscow as part of a long-term deal rather than committing itself to a single purchase. Interestingly, India also uses the T-90 tanks.

As part of efforts to accelerates its strike capability, the Army is now working on a project to addition of more teeth to its T-90 main battle tanks by arming them with a third generation missile system. “We are interested in tanks T-90 and it is not going to be a one-time purchase but it is going to be a long-term commitment,” Khan was quoted as saying by the agency.

The defense minister noted that both Pakistan and Russia were interested in a stable and democratic Afghanistan.