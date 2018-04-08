President Donald Trump would host Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

President Donald Trump would host Abu Dhabi Prince His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, but did not confirmed a date.

The news comes after Washington said Trump would host Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on April 10 in an effort to cease a diplomatic spat that has split apart America’s Gulf allies. Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE break diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar last year, accusing Doha of support extremists and fostering ties with Iran. Trump spoke on the phone with Sheikh Mohamed “to discuss regional developments and opportunities for increasing cooperation on a range of security and economic issues”.

Read More:http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/04/08/congress-to-organise-anti-modi-rally-against-modi-government-rules.html

“The leaders agreed that all GCC states can and should do more to increase coordination with each other and with the United States to ensure the peace and prosperity of the people in the region,” a statement said.

It mentioned the leaders “agreed on the importance of a united GCC”, in what appeared to be a reference to the regional dispute. Trump had taken a hard line against Qatar, saying the country needed to scale back ties with Iran and have to cease the flow of funding extremism.