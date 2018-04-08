These are the promises Salman took after getting bail from jail

Salman Khan walked out of Jodhpur’s Central Jail around 5:35 pm Saturday, April 7, after a district judge granted him bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. And the Dabangg Khan apparently promised rape-accused Asaram Bapu that he would quit smoking and reduce his coffee intake.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor was housed in the VIP barrack number 2 as inmate no 106, adjacent to Asaram’s cell. It is also being said that Asaram apparently was quite unhappy with the treatment Salman got during his two-day stay in jail.

The entire starstruck jail staff along with their family members reportedly flocked to Salman to get his autograph and click selfies with him.

The entire scenario didn’t go down well with Asaram, who reportedly told the jail staff everyone was meeting and greeting Salman just because he was a celebrity while no one ever came to meet him.

Salman was Thursday convicted and sentenced to five years in jail with a penalty of Rs 10,000 by a Jodhpur court. However, his jail term was suspended Saturday and he was asked to provide two bonds of Rs 25,000 each. He will now appear before the court May 7 for the hearing of his plea on the suspension of his sentence.

The others accused in the case — Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari — were acquitted in the case Thursday, April 5.

The members of Bishnoi community had filed a complaint against the Hum Saath Saath Hain actors for allegedly killing two blackbucks while they were in Jodhpur for the shooting of the Sooraj Barjatya directorial.

An eyewitness had claimed Salman was the one who pulled the trigger and hunted the blackbuck after being egged on by Sonali Bendre and Tabu, who accompanied the actor.

Source- IBT

