Prostitution highly engaged in Kerala: Study

Growth of Prostitution in Kerala has turned hi-tech with business transactions being carried out via smart phones and apps, according to a new study. The findings were revealed in a study conducted by the Kerala State Aids Control Society (KSACS) along with NGOs. It said that most of those involved in this profession solicit business through WhatsApp and coordinate on the meeting places. In Kerala; there are currently 15,802 women and 11,707 male prostitutes.

Speaking to IANS, KSACS Project Director R. Ramesh said that these numbers were of the one who are registered. “We constantly engage in working among these people and give them regular medical checkup for the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases,” he said.

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/04/08/air-strikes-smashed-houthi-military-targets-and-active-spots.html

Mr. Ramesh said majority of the women in this profession involved from poor families due to financial matters bother them extremely, but there was also a second and third category of people who engaged in it. Even rich women wanted to get involved in this profession, only of personal matters.

“The second categories are those who are part-time professionals and who engage in prostitution when they need money. There third category involves individuals who want to lead a luxurious lifestyle and the advent of technology has become a huge advantage for all,” he added.