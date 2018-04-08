Questions to Ask Before You Get Married

History of sexually transmitted diseases

Ask your partner if he or she had any sexually transmitted diseases (STD) in the past, and share your own history as well. It is a great idea to get a medical test done by both partners before tying the knot.

Sexual compatibility

Not all have compatible sex drives and if the difference is too great, it may sometimes create problems in a relationship. Ask your partner a simple question: How important is the role of sexual compatibility in a marriage? This simple question will help both you approach a topic, which many are uncomfortable talking about. Having this conversation will definitely help you understand each other better.

Past sex experiences

It’s always a good idea to clear these doubts so that you can start your married life without any baggage from the past. You can always ask your partner if he or she wants to know about your past. In case, you too want to have an idea about your partner’s past, let him or she knows this.

Sexual fantasies

It’s a good idea to have an idea about a partner’s sexual preferences and fantasies. However, don’t judge a person based on his or her sexual preferences, but take your relationship to the next level only when you are comfortable to be part of such fantasies or fetishes.

Their definition of fidelity

What you may consider ‘cheating’ might be just a normal affair for your partner. For instance, you might consider chatting with a stranger online after marriage as ‘emotional’ infidelity, but your partner might disagree. Discuss what their definition of fidelity is and whether it matches with yours or not

Idea of protected sex

Talk about what contraceptive method they would like to use (or want you to use) after marriage.

