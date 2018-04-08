rahul-gandhi-claims-that-pm-modi-will-definitely-lose-his-varanasi-seat-in-2019

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has made a remark that a united opposition can certainly ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lose in Varanasi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress chief said that the united opposition can certainly take the BJP away from power,

Mr Gandhi, while expressing his confidence about the opposition unity, said far from the BJP winning the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, even Modi might lose from Varanasi if the Congress, the SP and the BSP were united against him.”Frankly, I don’t see the BJP winning the next election, so in 2019 we will go back to the normal, I sense,” he said.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi ready to replace Narendra Modi, lead the nation : Jyotiraditya Scindia

According to the Congress chief, opposition and regional parties are uniting in various parts of the country so as to fight against the BJP. He added, “Where is the BJP going to win seats? And in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab. We will take it over. You are going to see a collapse of the style you haven’t seen in many years.”

Mr Gandhi was speaking at a campaigning program in Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections to be conducted in May. When quizzed about how the Congress will manage to bring together different parties with different ideologies, he said, “We will manage it. We in the Congress know how to carry people, we are not egotistical people, we don’t crush people and we don’t destroy people’s lives so we will manage it.”

He concluded by saying that the basic thing is to save the country from the hands of Modi and RSS through a collective effort by the opposition parties.