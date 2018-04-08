Rahul Gandhi ready to replace Narendra Modi, lead the nation : Jyotiraditya Scindia

MP from Guna, Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia is thought to be close to Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Be it executing Rahul Gandhi’s strategy on the floor of the House or working to revamp and reinforce the base of the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh, Scindia plays a leading role.

Also Read : Due to these reasons Modi Govt collapsed completely , says Rahul Gandhi

According to him, Rahul Gandhi is now ready to replace Narendra Modi and Ready to lead the nation . He is a viable alternative and would succeed in garnering the support of the citizens. However, on the issue of projecting his name as the chief ministerial candidate in Madhya Pradesh, Scindia said that as a party worker, any decision of the high command would be acceptable to him.

Scindia was candid enough to concede that the Congress party is passing through a tough phase. On the issue of dynastic politics he asked which party is devoid of the syndrome.