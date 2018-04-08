Ready to work with Congress in Madhya Pradesh the way we did in Gujarat,says Hardik Patel

Gujarat Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel today said that “all three of us”, referring to Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and OBC leader Alpesh Thakore, were ready to “work in Madhya Pradesh like we did in Gujarat”.

He said that he was ready to support the Congress in the MP Assembly polls slated for later this year if the party asked for help, adding that his fight was against “fascist forces which are trying to divide society”.

“I have come for a programme of the backward classes. If asked, I would extend support to the Congress. The Congress should project a party face (chief ministerial candidate) in the coming election. All three of us (Jignesh Mewani and Alpesh Thakore being the other two) are ready to work in Madhya Pradesh like we did in Gujarat,” he said.

“I am fighting against fascist forces which are trying to divide society and are trying to change the basic concept of the Constitution. I am fighting against these forces to ensure equality for all,” Hardik said.