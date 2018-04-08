After actress see ruckus created by heavily drunken woman in Hyderabad (Video).

A heavily drunken woman created a ruckus on the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday night. A video, showing the woman shouting and throwing stones at media personnel was posted on social media platform Twitter by news agency ANI.

The approximately 50-second footage shows the woman arguing with police and making aggressive gestures. She is seen walking around, picking stones and pelting them at the media persons.

See Video:

#WATCH Hyderabad: A woman created ruckus & pelted stones at media personnel after her friend was booked for drunken driving by traffic police in Jubliee Hills area last night. pic.twitter.com/K1AthMih70 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018

According to ANI, the argument started when the police intercepted the car she was traveling in and booked her friend- who was on the steering wheel- for drunken driving.

The incident is said to have taken place in Hyderabad’s plush Jubilee Hills area. Police have registered a case against the woman for creating disturbance and violating traffic rules. Interestingly, no woman police officer was present at the scene to tackle the lady- believed to be in her 30s.