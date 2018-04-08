Salman Khan is having these few as biggest enemies, even when he is well known for his friendship

Salman Khan is a Bollywood superstar whose almost every movie is hit at the box office. Salman Khan treats everyone like a friend, but when Salman Khan is angry with anyone, then he does not even talk about him. There are some people in the film industry who are Salman Khan’s biggest enemies. So let’s know about these 4 enemies.

Vivek Oberoi

The first name in this list comes from Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. Vivek Oberoi is considered to be the biggest enemy of Salman Khan. The reason for the enemy of Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan was the close proximity between Aishwarya and Vivek. Aishwarya Rai is also considered as a former girlfriend of Salman Khan.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is the son of Bollywood’s famous film producer and director Bonnie Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor has made a big name in Bollywood. Let me tell you that when Salman Khan found out the relation between Arjun Kapoor and his sister-in-law Malaika Arora Khan, since then Salman Khan does not even talk to Arjun Kapoor.

Also Read : IPL 2018 opening ceremony: Tamanna Bhatia charged record amount for 10-minute dance performance

Arijit Singh

The songs of Arijit Singh is on the tongue of every people. Arijit Singh is a Bollywood musician who has made a great identity throughout the world thanks to his melodious voice. The enemy between Arijit Singh and Salman Khan grew, when Arijit Singh was called on the stage for taking the award. At that time Arijit Singh said something that Salman doesn’t like it during an award conference. That is why now we do not get to see the songs of Arijit Singh in Salman’s movies.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of Bollywood’s famous film directors. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has directed many hits like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat. Salman Khan did many films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali but for two years both of them were not seen together. Perhaps this caused the bitterness between them.