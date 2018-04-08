When Salman opened up about his battle with an incurable disease

Salman Khan has enjoyed the tag of being the ‘bad boy’ of Bollywood over the years. While the superstar has a string of blockbusters to his credit, the actor seldom opens up about his struggles and difficulties. In an interaction with the media back in 2017, Salman opened up about his battle with an incurable disease.

During a song launch from Tubelight in Dubai, Salman revealed that he suffered from Trigeminal neuralgia. The facial nerve disorder is considered to be one of the most painful afflictions known to medical practice.

In May 2017, Bollywood actor Salman Khan, while launching the song Radio from Tubelight in Dubai, revealed that he suffered from the condition. “I was suffering from this nerve problem called trigeminal neuralgia. So I couldn’t talk. Had to talk like that (speaking with his mouth slightly closed) and a huge amount of pain,” the 52-year-old actor was quoted as saying in a video posted on YouTube by Gulf News.

On a related note, on Thursday, April 5, a Jodhpur court found Salman Khan guilty of killing tow rare blackbucks in a case that dates back to 1998.

“That’s one disease that basically has the highest rates of suicides. Over-education, over everything. There is so much of pain…I suffered that,” Salman Khan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. Talking about his fight with the disorder, Salman Khan said, “So at that point in time, I realized that I need to work really hard. No matter how much pain you are going through, it made me realise that you can’t put any subtitles – your ligament is torn, you have the flu or that your knee is hurting – in any of your scenes. Your fans don’t care about it and that you really need to give your best on screen. Once it’s printed, it’s lifelong,”

Source: Times Now