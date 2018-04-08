Sanjay Dutt, like many in Bollywood,was not an exception for dating girls and here you can find them

Sanjay Balraj Dutt is an Indian film actor and producer known for his work in Hindi cinema. The son of veteran Hindi film actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, he made his acting debut in 1981 and has since appeared in more than 100 Hindi films.

Although Dutt has enjoyed great success as a lead actor in genres ranging from romance to comedy, it has been the roles of gangsters, thugs and police officers in the drama and action genres that have won him much appreciation. The Indian media and audiences alike popularly refer to him as Deadly Dutt for his larger-than-life portrayals of such characters.

This actor was in a lot of relationships in his young age. From love affairs to drug addiction, arms and weapon case he is expert in all. Let’s know about those girls who were in his life.

Tina Munim

Sanjay and Tina were childhood friends and their friendship turned into love when they made their first movie Rocky which was a box office hit movie. But Tina left Sanjay after some days because of his heavy drinking habit. This is how their relationship came to an end.

Richa Sharma

After break up from Tina Sanjay was connected with Richa Sharma. Sanjay fell in love with Richa by her photo in a magazine. And after the shooting of their movie they started dating. In 1987 the couple got married. But due to the brain tumor, Richa left Sanjay alone.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri was one of the hottest actresses in the 90s. Sanjay was impressed by her figure and both the couple started dating after their movie Saajan. But due to Sanjay’s arrest, Madhuri ended this relationship.

Rhea Pillai

After Madhuri Rhea came into Sanjay’s life. Due to their much attraction, the couple got married in 1998. But due to their misunderstanding, the couple took divorce in 2005.

Besides these 4 actresses, Sanjay also dated with Nadia Durrani, Lisa Ray, Rekha and finally married to Manyata Dutt who is now with him. They were together since February 7, 2008.