Shiv Sena leaders shot dead after civic bypoll result announcement

Two Shiv Sena leaders were allegedly shot dead in Ahmednagar’s Kedgaon area on Saturday after the result of a civic bypoll was announced.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Anand Thube.

The incident took place at 5:15 pm yesterday.

“Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Anand Thube were killed when they were shot from point blank range by two men on a motorcycle after the result of a civic bypoll in the Ahmednagar area was announced,” a police official said.

The result of the bypoll was announced on Saturday by state election commission officials.

The Congress’ Vishal Kotkar defeated the Sena’s Vijay Pathare by a thin margin of 454 votes.