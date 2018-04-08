Ajay Devgan is a popular actor of Bollywood. Ajay Devgn is also known as Singham in Bollywood. He started his career with the film Phool Aur Kante. Today Ajay Devgan is the superstar of Bollywood, with whom every Bollywood actress wants to work. But these actresses are having some similarities which are connected with Ajay Devgan.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika started her career with Om Shanti Om Film. She also got the award for his first film. She is one among the Bollywood’s popular actresses. But still, this actress has not worked with superstars like Ajay Devgan.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has done a lot of hit films in her career so far. Priyanka is not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. She has worked with almost all the actors of Bollywood except Ajay Devgan.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina had a movie debut in Bollywood with Boom. She has worked in Bollywood as well as in South Indian films. Katrina Kaif has not worked with Ajay Devgan in any film so far.