Sub-Inspector beats up rape accused with belt, video goes viral

A sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau town has been caught beating up a rape accused with a belt as the video of the same has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the sub-inspector is seen lashing the rape accused who is standing facing the wall.

When queried, police said a departmental action will be taken against the erring officer.