This Bollywood actress was the first to rush to Salman’s residence once the actor came back from jail

Salman Khan reached back home on Friday night after being granted bail by the Jodhpur Sessions Court. The actor, who spend two nights at Jodhpur Central jail, was so relieved by the bail and shared his happiness by waving at the fans who gathered outside his residence. However, the actor was surprised when he found out that not just fans but even some Bollywood stars have come out to welcome him back.

Earlier on Friday, the actor’s advocates got him bail in the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case. The actor was soon released from jail and he later boarded the charter flight along with his sisters at the Jodhpur airport. Later after reaching home, Salman reached the terrace so as to greet his fans and thanked them for their love and support. This was when the first guest arrived and it was none other than Salman’s former girlfriend and co-star Katrina Kaif! It must be noted that both Salman and Katrina have become close friends again ever since the shooting of the film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

Other celebrities from Bollywood such as Varun Dhawan, Jaqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Malaika Arora and Mahesh Manjrekar also came to meet the star. However, it must be noted that the Bishnoi community is planning to move to the Rajasthan High Court against the actor’s ban. Salman will have to appear before the court on May & for the next hearing.