this-is-how-a-man-was-punished-for-raping-minor-girl

A man who raped a seven-year-old girl faced a horrific death on Sunday in Telangana. Police officials said that the man was stoned to death by an angry mob after they came to know that he has raped a minor girl in the neighbourhood.

The incident happened in Donkeshwar village of Nizamabad district. The deceased man has been identified as Sayanna who lived next to the victim’s house. The police said that Sayanna was killed by a group of villagers after tying him to a tree and attacking him with stones and other weapons.

According to sources, Sayanna got drunk and called the daughter of his neighbour to his house promising to give her chocolates. He then raped the girl. After the incident, some nearby villagers spotted the girl seen crying and bleeding. They immediately informed the child’s parents who took her to the nearby hospital. At the same time, a group of villagers tied Sayanna to a tree and started throwing stones at him. Sayanna soon fell unconscious and was taken to the hospital and died on the way.

The police have started an investigation regarding the incident. According to reports, the villagers who assaulted Sayanna have fled the scene.