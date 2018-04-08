This is how Salman Khan teaches his fans about the importance of sleep : Watch Video

According to various online portals, Salman didn’t sleep or eat well during his two days in jail. According to a report in Deccan Herald, a source revealed, “Everyone knows that he is used to the lavish lifestyle, which is why he was unable to sleep. He laid down on blankets spread on the floor. He hardly slept. At 6: 00 am in the morning, the sound of siren woke him up.”

Dabangg Khan walked into the balcony of Galaxy apartments to loud welcoming cheers and continuous camera flashes. While he couldn’t get enough of his nephew Ahil, Bhaijaan ensured to thank his fans and well-wishers. But amidst it all, it was one expression that raised eyebrows.

Also Read : These are the promises Salman took after getting bail from jail

Fans had been waiting outside Galaxy for hours only to get a glimpse of the superstar. After greeting his fans, Salman kept signalling them to home and sleep.

Check out the video here :