Train runs miles without engine: Narrow escape for passengers (Video)

Five more railway officials have been suspended after a train in Odisha traveled for 10 kilometers without an engine on Saturday night. Passengers of the Ahmedabad-Puri Express had a miraculous escape after the engine of the train was detached from the other coaches.

Twenty-two engine-less coaches – with the passengers on board – rolled on for nearly 10 kilometers before railway employees managed to salvage the situation by placing stones on the track and brought the train to a halt. All passengers are safe. Two officials were suspended late Saturday night.

#WATCH Coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri express rolling down towards Kesinga side near Titlagarh because skid-brakes were not applied #Odisha (07.04.18) pic.twitter.com/bS5LEiNuUR — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018

The coaches traveled from Titlagarh station, around 380 kilometers from Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, towards Kesinga in Kalahandi district after the engine was detached to be attached at the other end of the train.

The freak accident happened apparently because the skid-brake on the wheels of the coaches was not applied by the staff. The railway department has formed a team of senior officers to investigate the incident.