The net worth of shoe worn by Aaradhya Bachchan will make you stunned

Celebrity kids are increasingly making fashion-forward appearances in designer wear, no matter what the age.

On November 16, 2017, Aaradhya Bachchan turned six. The proud parents, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, celebrated their little ones’ birthday in a suburban five-star hotel.

While Aaradhya looked cute as a button in a pink frill frock and bow hairband, it was her Sophia Webster shoes that caught all the attention.

The little one wore pink leather Chiara pre-walkers that featured a round toe and an ankle strap with a side buckle fastening. They had glitter details and a butterfly wing detailing. The adorable shoes come with a hefty price tag as well. The kids’ footwear costs $299, which is almost Rs 20,000 (that much can actually get us a two-night stay in a five-star hotel).

Source: Zoom