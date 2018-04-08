The net worth of shoe worn by Aaradhya Bachchan will make you stunned

Celebrity kids are increasingly making fashion-forward appearances in designer wear, no matter what the age.

third-party image reference

On November 16, 2017, Aaradhya Bachchan turned six. The proud parents, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, celebrated their little ones’ birthday in a suburban five-star hotel.

third-party image reference

While Aaradhya looked cute as a button in a pink frill frock and bow hairband, it was her Sophia Webster shoes that caught all the attention.

third-party image reference

The little one wore pink leather Chiara pre-walkers that featured a round toe and an ankle strap with a side buckle fastening. They had glitter details and a butterfly wing detailing. The adorable shoes come with a hefty price tag as well. The kids’ footwear costs $299, which is almost Rs 20,000 (that much can actually get us a two-night stay in a five-star hotel).

Source: Zoom