50-year-old man who tried to rape a minor was beaten to death

A man in his 50, allegedly attempted to rape a minor girl was tied to a tree and beaten to death with sticks by villagers in Nizamabad district of Telangana, on Saturday evening, police said. Medarai Sayanna, who allegedly attempted to rape a seven-year-old girl in Donkeshwar village, was confronted by the girl’s mother after she narrated her ordeal, at his home and alerted other villagers who knocked him out.

“The angry villagers tied him to a tree and beat him with lathis. Although, only about 15-20 persons actually beat him, the entire village of about 400 people participated in the incident. However, no one informed police until late evening. We shifted the man to a hospital where he died Sunday. We have admitted the girl to hospital also as there were indications of sexual assault.

None of the villagers gave any statement. We are trying to get any videos. We are sure someone must have shot a video but so far no one has come forward. There is no complaint from the side of the deceased against anyone so we could not make any arrests so far,’’ Assistant Commissioner of Police, Armoor, Shiva Kumar said.

Sayanna lived alone who was divorced three times, close to the house of his Dubai-based brother. His third wife left him after accusing him of harassment. Police said that his son M Raju also deserted him and lives separately.

The minor was alone at home when Sayanna approached her by offering her biscuits and attempted assault and rape her. Her parents, both farm labourers had shifted to Donkeshwar village, only a month back.