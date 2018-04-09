Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning in this pink saree style lehenga

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was honoured with a ‘Woman of Substance’ title at an event held by the Bunt community, to felicitate the achievements of their people. Aishwarya, who belongs to the Bunt Community, not only received the award but also inaugurated Buntera Bhavana at the event.

Aishwarya was seen donning a pink saree style lehenga and she looked no less than a dream. The actress rocked the traditional avatar and once again gave style goals to all her fans. The 44-year-old looked perfect with minimal makeup, straight hair and a bindi. The actress was all smiles at the event.

Also Read: TV actor Shama Sikander become target of online trolls for this picture