All you need to know about Oppo’s signature model F7

Chinese handset maker OPPO introduced its photo-focused “F” series in January 2016. The company has now refreshed the line-up with F7 at Rs 21,990 for the selfie-loving generation.

At a first glance, it would look like a glass sandwich design but OPPO has accommodated a piece of polymer composite material on the rear. Similar to other “notched” Android devices, the F7 also has a smaller notch compared to iPhone X which houses the sensors, the earpiece and a 25MP selfie camera with F/2.0 aperture.

The device has Artificial Intelligence (AI) beauty (for the front camera) feature and sensor HDR capabilities. The self-portraits came out nice and we liked the option wherein we could manually choose the level of beautification for clicking selfies.

The 6.23-inch LCD IPS display with full HD+ resolution has been housed in normal-sized package thanks to the 19:9 aspect ratio that gives more screen space for viewing. The display was sharp with on-screen navigation keys. However, the keys usually hide while using full-screen apps, to be brought back with an upward swipe from the bottom of the screen.

A MediaTek Helio P60 chip powers the device coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which performed well. The phone is fuelled by 3,400mAh battery and runs Color operating system (OS) 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

Unlike its closest competitor, the Vivo V9, Oppo F7 uses a 16MP single sensor. However, it clicked decent images on inadequate lighting conditions.