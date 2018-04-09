Another Bollywood beauty all set to get married in May!

Following the marriage of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, the b-town is gearing up to witness the marriage of another heroine. And the heroine is none other than Sonam Kapoor!

As per latest reports, Sonam and her ‘alleged fiance’ Anand Ahuja are busy preparing for their marriage. The report also suggests that the couple will be getting married in Mumbai the next month and the wedding celebrations will last for about 4 days. It is believed that the date of marriage is between May 8 and May 12.

There are also reports which suggest that the wedding was initially planned to take place in Geneva but later the couple chose to get married in Mumbai itself. The reports about the love affair of the couple emerged since they were spotted together on many occasions. The pictures that the couple have posted on their official pages also suggest a very romantic relationship. If the reports are to be believed, this will be one of the biggest Bollywood marriages of 2018.