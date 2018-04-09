Union Minister Arun Jaitley will soon have a kidney transplant surgery

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley left for home on Monday evening after undergoing dialysis for three days at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he will have a kidney transplant surgery soon.

“Jaitley has gone home on a two-day short leave from the hospital,” said a hospital official. “He underwent dialysis at the hospital and is expected to be back after two days,” he said, adding the health condition of the minister looked normal.

Jaitley was admitted to the hospital on Friday evening, a day after he completed official formalities between the donor and himself for a kidney transplant. He is being treated at the hospital’s Cardio-Neuro Tower, a state-of-the-art facility for VVIPs.

A series of tests and dialysis were carried out on him during the last three days as a pre-requirement for the operation. Dialysis was done to reduce the build-up of wastes and toxins in the blood, which happens when the kidneys are failing, said the official.

The renal transplant would be carried out by a team of senior doctors at AIIMS led by V.K. Bansal. Sandeep Guleria, a specialist from Apollo Hospitals and brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, is likely to carry out the operation.