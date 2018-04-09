BJP is trying to divide India, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who has been attending a fast organised by his party at Rajghat, has lashed out at the BJP by saying that it is trying to divide the nation. He also said that the ruling party is anti-Dalit and does not even care to listen to the sufferings of the poor.

According to Mr Gandhi, “BJP’s mindset is to crush Dalits and minorities”. He pointed out that even Dalit leaders belonging to BJP are not satisfied with the attitude of the government. He said, “The BJP MPs have taken to Twitter now. But they have even told us that Modiji is anti-Dalit and has no place in his heart for them”.

Prominent leaders of the Congress party such as former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and Arvinder Singh Lovely also joined Rahul Gandhi in the ‘protect communal harmony’ fast event. However, the event had its own share of controversies such as party leader Jagdish Tytler being asked to leave and photos showing Congress leaders eating Chhole Bhature at a restaurant in Delhi earlier in the day.