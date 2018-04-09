BJP responds to Rahul Gandhi’s claim that PM Modi will lose in Varanasi in 2019

Following Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lose from Varanasi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP has come out hitting back at the Congress chief. BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni said that both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi will certainly lose from their respective constituencies as people are getting more and more disappointed with them.

According to Mr. Baluni, Rahul should not worry about PM Modi’s performance in the election but should rather be concerned about his and his mother’s fate in the elections. He said, “In the kind of circumstances prevailing today, both Rahul and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, will lose from their seats, Amethi and Raebareli, respectively. They have done nothing in their constituencies and the people’s disappointment with them is growing.”

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lose from Varanasi in the upcoming LS elections due to the unity of opposition parties such as Congress, SP, and BSP.